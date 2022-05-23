Tesla App Update 4.7.2 Release Notes – Not a Tesla App

Estimated days until version 2022.20 is released.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
You can now sign up for Tesla Insurance directly in the Tesla app. By using Tesla Insurance your rate will be dependent on your driving habits. Tesla will monitor key metrics such as following too closely or harsh braking and use these factors to determine your monthly rate.
Tesla Insurance is now available in five US states, including Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio and Texas. More states are expected to be added this year.
To sign up for Tesla Insurace in the Tesla app by tapping on your profile icon on the top right corner and choosing the Get Tesla Insurance card.
Reorganized Solar and Powerwall settings to focus on your Home.
Storm Watch status and event opt-out for Powerwall.
Details:
Additional information is now displayed in Storm Watch. It now lists individual events and lets you opt out of recharging your Powerwall using grid power.
