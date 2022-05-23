American Finances Updates: Stimulus checks being sent out, Child Tax Credit payments… | Marca – Marca

Ads

Our live blog this Wednesday, May 18, will keep you up to date with the latest news on child tax credit developments, stimulus check programs, tax refunds and much more, as well as various money-saving tips

After the fall of cryptocurrencies, it was epected that the actual stock market would suffer a major blow. However, nobody expected it tobe as catastrophic as it was on Wednesday. It’s a historic dark day for the American and world economies.

In a nasty day for all retailers, the Walton family took a $19 billion loss as the Wal-Mart stores presented their profit outlook. It’s not pretty for any major company in the United States of America.

President Joe Biden and the White House just announced their big plan to solve the baby formula shortage problem. This is what they said through a statement: “To speed up the import of infant formula and get more formula to stores as soon as possible, President Biden has directed the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to use Department of Defense (DOD) commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.”

In a dark day for the global economy, recession looms as the Dow Jones suffered it’s most dramatic drop since pandemic 2020. It was a 1.000+ point drop, which leaves the market in red alert.

Elsewhere, America’s biggest retailers had a terrible day as well and experts are already talking about a possible recession. There’s new a good chance we are currently experiencing the largest economic bubble of our lifetime.

Elon Musk appeared in the ‘All-In Podcast’ on Tuesday to talk about the American economy and he had a warning about China: “What we’re going to see with China, for the first time that anyone can remember who is alive, is an economy that is twice the size of the U.S., possibly three times the size of the U.S., and it’s going to be very weird living in that world,” said Musk.

“So, we better stop the infighting in the U.S. and stop punching ourselves in the face. There’s way too much of America punching itself in the damn face, it’s just dumb, and think about, hey, ‘We gotta be competitive here. There’s a new kid on the block that’s going to be two to three times our size. We better step up our game and stop infighting,” he added.

Following the rise in transportation and oil prices, food and utility costs continue to register high prices around the world.

While these price increases have been attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine for months, other reasons include problems in achieving a post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that, over the past twelve months, food prices have increased more than 10.8%. This represents the largest year-over-year increase since 1980.

Some of the foods that experienced the largest increase, at 14.3 percent, are meats, poultry, fish and eggs.

There are almost 20,000 cryptocurrencies available in the market. However, the volatility and the last market crash could spook new investors from buying cryptos.

If you look to maximize your investment in long-term results, you require to pick the right choice.

Despite rocketing gas prices, food costs soaring and inflation sat at 8.3 percent. It seems as if the American public is more resilient with spending booming in the States, as new data shows strong retail sales in both March and April, with opening up on restaurant visits and cars.

That said, spending on groceries went down, though that could indicate people are instead eating out more, rather than staying home.

Time is ticking if you want to receive a 400 or 800 dollar check in Colorado.

Coloradans have until May 31 to file their 2021 state tax return, and you must be a full-time resident in Colorado.

In the state of Maine, there is the chance to receive an 850 dollar check.

The only requirement is that you have filed a 2021 state tax return.

There are a number of states across the U.S. that are issuing stimulus check-style payments to their residents.

The likes of California, Georgia and New York, to name just three, all have programs in place.

There were two tools introduced in 2021 to help families claim Child Tax Credit payments, with these being one from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and another from GetCTC.

While the GetCTC portal is not going to reopen, you can still fill in an online form that will allow you to claim money.

Hello and welcome to this Wednesday’s American Finances live blog. As is the case every day in this space, we will keep you informed when it comes to the latest financial news, benefits programs and money-saving tips from the United States.

There are many states across the country that are issuing stimulus check-like payments to citizens, with there being a focus placed on low- and medium-income individuals and families. This comes as a result of the ever-increasing rise in inflation, with this having a knock-on effect in terms of increased day-to-day costs.

What’s more, we will also bring you new information about Social Security, Child Tax Credit payments, tax refunds, and also some money-saving tips that could come in handy.

So, as we do every day, there is a lot that will be discussed on this Wednesday’s live blog, as we look at the latest financial news in the U.S.

You can follow along with all of our updates, with the most recent ones coming nearest the top of this page.

