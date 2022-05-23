Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Is First In Line For June Security Update – Android Headlines

Ads
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Is First In Line For June Security Update
We say this every month, and we are saying it again. Samsung is the first OEM to release a new security update. The company has begun rolling out the June 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Tab S7 series more than a week ahead of time.
As of this writing, the June SMR (Security Maintenance release) is rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G in Europe. The update comes with firmware version T976BXXU2CVE5 and is already available to users in more than 20 countries, including Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. Over the next few days, we expect the rollout to cover the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 too, and expand to more markets globally.
Of course, Google has yet to publish the updated ASB (Android Security Bulletin) with content for the June patch. It’s way too early for that. So we can’t tell what the latest SMR brings to Samsung’s Android tablets and smartphones. But we can make a calculated guess that the new patch would contain fixes for a few dozen Android OS vulnerabilities as well as a bunch of SVEs (Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures). SVEs are security flaws that only affect the Korean firm’s Android devices. The company will share the details of the June SMR once Google releases the updated ASB early next month.
The Galaxy Tab S7 series may be getting more than just the new security patch with this update. But we don’t have a changelog handy to confirm that. The 2020 flagship Android tablets from Samsung recently received the One UI 4.1 update with tons of improvements and new features. So we aren’t hoping for major new features this time around. There could be some bug fixes and stability enhancements, though.
For more than a year now, Samsung has released a new monthly security update ahead of time. It begins the rollout about a week before we flip the calendar to the new month. But the company has outdone itself with the release of the June SMR. The rollout of the latest security patch began last Friday, 12 days early. You can expect the Korean behemoth to soon start seeding next month’s SMR to other eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Meanwhile, if you’re using the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G in Europe, the new security update should be available to you anytime now if you haven’t already received it. Users in other regions can look forward to receiving it in the coming days.
