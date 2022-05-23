Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +2.37% shed 3.67% to $2,285.89 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +1.86% rising 0.21% to 4,183.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.98% rising 0.19% to 33,301.93. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $745.04 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +4.01% fell 0.15% to $156.57, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +3.20% rose 4.81% to $283.22, and Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +1.39% fell 3.32% to $174.95. Trading volume (4.5 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 1.7 M.

