Will there be regulation to prevent future crashes like Terra Luna? – Business Today

Ads

Feedback

Tune in as Sakshi Batra and Aakanksha Chaturvedi discuss what caused the Terra Luna crash, how much loss did the investors incur, what recovery plan does the founder propose and what is the future of stablecoin regulation across the globe.

Tune in as Sakshi Batra and Aakanksha Chaturvedi discuss what caused the Terra Luna crash, how much loss did the investors incur, what recovery plan does the founder propose and what is the future of stablecoin regulation across the globe.

Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add Business Today to Home Screen

source