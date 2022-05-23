Summer Stimulus 2022: Who will get these direct payments in June? – Marca English

Ads

Thousands of Americans to receive a payment

Stimulus checks worth 850 dollars will be going out directly to residents in the state of Maine, United States, this summer in order to combat the effects of inflation.

All over the U.S., families are being hit hard by the rising rate of inflation that is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The inflation rate did actually drop slightly in April, but it has not differed much from the 40-year high rate of March 2022.

Maine is no exception to the hard times and, in order to combat it, Governor Janet Mills has decided to give back half the state budget surplus in the form of direct payments.

“We have shown once again that through hard work, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents can come together to do what is right for Maine people – and that we can do so without the rancor or bitter partisanship that has divided Augusta in the past,” said Governor Mills.

“We may not be able to control inflation or global markets, but we can make sure that Maine people have what they need to grapple with these rising costs – and that is what we are doing. Today, I am here to say to Maine people: help is on the way. You are our greatest asset – and this budget delivers for you.”

Residents in the northeastern state will have until October 31, 2022, to file a 2021 state tax return and claim their direct payment.

In order to become eligible, a 2021 Maine individual tax return must have been filed by the aforementioned date. Those who have already filed a tax return do not need to take further action.

Only full-time Maine residents are eligible and they must have had an adjusted gross income of less than 100,000 dollars if single, 150,000 dollars if filing as a household, or 200,000 dollars if filing jointly as a couple.

Checks will be mailed in the first week of June 2022 and after that, they will be sent on a rolling basis through to the end of the year as people’s tax returns are filed.

