Deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now $199 off, rare Philips Hue HomeKit discounts, more – 9to5Mac

May 12

Rikka Altland

– May. 12th 2022 8:56 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by 2022 lows on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Then there’s the 15% off Philips Hue mix and match sale on HomeKit gear to go alongside these ongoing elago AirTag Ice Cream cases at $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $800. Normally fetching $899, this is marking a new 2022 low as well as the best price since November. Matching the best we’ve seen to date across the board at $99 off, this is still one of the first times this steep of savings have been applied. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year.

Whether you opt for one of the more affordable models or end up maxing out the storage, Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives with an M1 chip that powers the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Philips Hue is launching a new mix and match sale today, in the process taking 15% off a collection of its popular smart light bulbs, ambient lightstrips and lamps, plus more. All you’ll need to do to lock-in the savings this time around is add any two items from this landing page to your cart where the prices will be updated at checkout.

The sale delivers the best prices of the year across nearly everything and includes standard color light bulbs to portable lamps, bias lighting for behind the TV and more, all of which work over Bluetooth or Zigbee for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support. Shop all of our highlights right here.

elago’s official Amazon storefront now offers its all-new Ice Cream AirTag Keychain Case for $11. Normally fetching $14, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since launching late last month and now rests at nearly 20% off.

As the brand’s latest themed AirTag accessory, this new case brings the style of its other popular frozen deserts over to Apple’s item finder. Comprised of a soft silicone material, the new case is designed to look like an ice cream bar that comes in one of two different styles (or flavors, better yet). Each one has a keychain ring affixed into the stick and has a punched out section to show off the chromed Apple logo on the AirTag.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam for $60. Down from $70, today’s offer marks only the third notable price cut to date and lands at the all-time low.

As Anker’s latest workstation upgrade, the PowerConf C200 arrives at the other end of the spectrum as its higher-end Video Bar. Delivering 2K webcam capabilities much the same, this unit packs a handheld form-factor with built-in mount that can be positioned on everything from your laptop screen to iMacs, exterior monitors, and more. On top of the adjustable 95-degree field of view and dual microphones, Anker also includes low-light correction and auto focus.

Amazon now offers the Belkin Wireless Charging Speaker for $30. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while delivering a new 2022 low. This is not only the first markdown in 3 months, but also a match of the all-time low only set once before on Black Friday. Delivering the perfect desk or nightstand companion, Belkin’s hybrid accessory packs a Qi charging pad and speaker into a single unit. Featuring a 10W Qi pad that can also dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, there’s an integrated Bluetooth speaker with one-touch pairing. On top of an upright design, it’ll power your handset in both vertical and horizontal positions.

@rikkaaltland

