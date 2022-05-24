NASA captured a timelapse of the Blood Moon eclipse from way out in space – 69News WFMZ-TV

Ads

Mostly cloudy with limited breaks of sunshine; cool but mainly dry, except a spotty shower or two well south of the Lehigh Valley..

Becoming partly cloudy.

Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 12:42 am

You’ve never seen an eclipse from this angle.

More in Watch Now: Huge meteor captured flying over England, and more of today’s top videos (4 of 7)

1

2

3

Watch a huge meteor fly across the sky in England, sea lions were set free after being trapp…

Brand New App to watch all of WFMZ-TV News and Syndicated Programing 24/7 on your Streaming App enabled TV.

source