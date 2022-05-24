Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel Fold tipped to launch together with Samsung LTPO OLED panels – Notebookcheck.net

Google is well underway with its expensive Pixel 6 series marketing campaign, as we have covered previously. For some reason, the company still has not revealed when it will launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, beyond the vague ‘Fall 2021’ that it keeps sticking to. Jon Prosser believes that Google will start shipping the Pixel 6 series on October 19, but presumes that Google will announce both devices well in advance of that date.
Ross Young and David Naranjo of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) have shed more light on the Pixel 6 series’ launch, as they have laid out in the screenshot below. According to them, the Pixel 6 Pro will launch in Q4 2021, which covers October 1 to December 31. Hence, DSCC has ruled out the prospect of Google launching the Pixel 6 series in September, as has been speculated before.
Incidentally, DSCC believes that Google will launch the Pixel Fold during the same quarter, possibly simultaneously. Leaks about the Pixel Fold have been minimal so far, although 9to5Google did spot references to the Pixel Fold in Android 12 Beta 1 code.
Apparently, the Pixel Fold and Pixel 6 Pro will utilise LTPO OLED panels sourced from Samsung Display Company, the Samsung E5 in the Pixel 6 Pro’s case. In short, LTPO panels can run as low as 1 Hz, as we have seen with the OnePlus 9 Pro, for example. Apple has equipped the iPhone 13 Pro series with LTPO OLED panels too, as has Oppo and Samsung in its recent flagship smartphones. The Pixel 6 series will also be the first smartphones with a Google Tensor SoC, which has leaked twice this week already.
