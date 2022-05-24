Xiaomi Announces Leica Partnership, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Coming In July – Android Headlines

Ads
Xiaomi Announces Leica Partnership, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Coming In July
Xiaomi and Leica partnership is now official. This is not surprising at all, as we’ve seen a ton of rumors in regards to it. The two companies have just announced their partnership, and the first result of that partnership is coming in July.
The press release states: “The first imaging flagship smartphone jointly developed by the two companies will be officially launched in July this year”. The name of the device was not mentioned in the press release, but it’s almost certainly the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.
There is always a chance Xiaomi may opt for a different name, but this is the only name that has been mentioned in rumors thus far. So, chances are that will be its name.
That being said, some of you will remember that Leica was partnered with Huawei. That partnership is not over, and Xiaomi stepped in, to replace Huawei.
Leica is, as most of you know, a really well-known camera company. It has been around for over 100 years, and it’s Germany-based. Their cameras and lenses are world-renowned, and for a good reason.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s camera island already surfaced a while back, and it had the Leica branding on it. We’re still not sure if that was a legit leak, but there you have it.
Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a huge circular camera island on the back. Quite a few camera sensors will be included back there, and it remains to be seen how will Leica help things, other than providing its lenses.
Huawei and Leica partnership really blossomed over the years. Huawei was well-known for its cameras, and part of the credit does go to Leica. Let’s hope that the company will have a similar effect on Xiaomi’s phones.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to include main (wide), ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope telephoto cameras on the back. There’s even a chance for the fifth camera, but we’ll see. More info is expected to arrive in the near future.
The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which got announced recently, will allegedly fuel the phone. The device will feature a huge QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, which will be curved. Android 12 will come pre-installed, and so on. All in all, high-end specs are expected.
