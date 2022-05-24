@MajinBuOfficial has revealed a tidbit about Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pros. Allegedly, Apple will reveal the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 this quarter, possibly early next month.
Supposedly, someone has paired a prototype M1X MacBook Pro with an iPhone. Unsurprisingly, Apple is developing M1X MacBook Pros with 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. Unfortunately, the image does not reveal much else about the device, beyond its model name ‘MacBook Pro’ and its name ‘DVT-X88102C’. For reference, DVT refers to Design Validation Testing (DVT), a prototyping stage before Production Validation Testing (PVT).
Oddly, someone left in the location coordinates, which point to Apple Park. While the image could easily have been faked, McGuire Wood believes that it is legitimate. Apparently, 32 GB of RAM will be an option, although 64 GB may not be. Presumably, Apple will offer the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 with up to at least 2 TB of storage, too.
Incidentally, @MajinBuOfficial has clarified that another of their recent tweets about an M1X MacBook Pro is fake. Initially, they believed that someone had shared photos of a development machine, but other sources confirmed that this was not the case. Nonetheless, Apple’s M1X-based MacBook Pros are expected to feature new I/O and a flatter design.
Purchase the Apple MacBook Pro (M1) on Amazon
@MajinBuOfficial, Martin Sanchez – Image credit
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
M1X MacBook Pro prototype leaks from Apple Park with 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM – Notebookcheck.net
@MajinBuOfficial has revealed a tidbit about Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pros. Allegedly, Apple will reveal the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 this quarter, possibly early next month.