Newton students find their inner gardener to beautify unused courtyard space – Newton Daily News

Ads

Libby White, a junior, prepares plants for the courtyard garden on May 19 at Newton High School.

Newton High School has a courtyard? That’s a question students Zay Arguello, Braydon Chance, Emily Wermager and Libby White have heard several times, and for good reason. The courtyard simply does not get much use, and it is often blocked off to the general population. But they are working on changing that.

For the past few months, these students have worked to beautify the space as part of their Fledge class project. At the start of the year, it was a barren yard riddled with weeds and debris. Chance, a senior, said at one point in its life the yard was landscaped with mulch and plants, but it had been abandoned.

By May 19, the last day for seniors, the courtyard was cleared of its unsightly features and stocked with all kinds of plants. The four students were hauling and spreading mulch for most of the day, and adding last-minute plants to gardens. Wermager, a junior, said they wanted plants that would spread and the fill space.

“We have a lot of hostas, and most of them have been donated by people in the community,” Wermager said. “I have a garden at home and I enjoy gardening. It was originally Braydon’s idea. I wasn’t planning on doing this for the project, but we figured out stuff and this is kind of up my alley.”

While Wermager certainly has some experience gardening, others, like Arguello, a senior, are not as familiar with the trade. Admittedly, it is not his cup of tea. But that does not mean the class, the skills and the experience are going to waste. Arguello said he has learned something new every day.

Heck, he even has a favorite plant now — geraniums — all thanks to this class.

Braydon Chance, a senior, waters plants May 19 in the courtyard garden of Newton High School.

Chance is happy with the progress of the courtyard, even when an almost nonexistent spring delayed a good chunk of work. The cold temperatures were not conducive planting weather. So until then the group spent their time getting everything lined up and seeking donations from the community.

In the summer, Chance said the special education students remaining on campus will get to work with the courtyard directly. They will get to take care of some plants on their own. Raised garden boxes will be installed, too, to allow students in wheelchairs to take part in the gardening.

“It’ll be a good opportunity for them to just experience something new,” Chance said. “And then obviously when school starts back up it’ll be a good way for them to interact with other students in school … I really hope they get to use it a whole lot next year. Kind of stinks I won’t be able to enjoy it during the school year.”

Even though Chance does not have to return to classes for the remainder of the year, the senior may pop in a few times to check on the garden — perhaps even into the summer, too. Chance will have already walked the stage as a graduate but he is determined to see the project through.

“Started this project so might as well finish it, right?” he said. “Leave an impact on the school.”

The juniors of the group want to make sure the courtyard is well-maintained for many years to come. Wermager said a club is going to be established in the 2022-2023 school year. It will consist of equal numbers of students from each class, ensuring the longevity of the club.

“There are lots of things we still haven’t done,” Wermager said. “There is a lot of potential with this space. There was a lot of unused space here before this year. One thing that we’re hoping to do is have an outdoor classroom out here with some stadium seating. We’ll see where that goes.”

Emily Wermager, a junior, shovels mulch into a wheelbarrow May 19 outside Newton High School.

Jodi Morgan-Peters, the teacher leading the Fledge program, said her class is designed for upperclassmen to investigate projects they are interesting in, which oftentimes require community partnerships. Morgan-Peters said the community has been receptive of the class and has never turned down a job shadow or tour.

“They are so happy to suck kids in and put them to work and just give them that experience,” Morgan-Peters said. “From a community standpoint, I hope that it also helps kids form relationships that might extend beyond high school, as well.”

For students, Morgan-Peters sees Fledge as an opportunity for them to put everything they have learned to use in a very practical way and to be problem solvers. Morgan-Peters said her students have had to use their STEM skills to develop the courtyard, which, at first, did not seem like a possibility.

When Morgan-Peters told them so, she remembered the looks on their faces. Took the wind right out their sails. But without skipping beat, her students doubled down. No. They will get the courtyard finished. So far they have lived up to their own self-imposed demands. It makes Morgan-Peters proud.

“They have worked hard,” she said. “They have worked here after hours. Emily has put in a ton of time and has been in here until 6 o’clock with me. They’re very independent and they take on a lot of ownership for these projects. They get pretty excited about it.”

From left: Emily Wermager, Libby White, Zay Arguello and Braydon Chance pose for a picture May 19 with a pile of mulch for the courtyard garden of Newton High School. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Christopher Braunschweig has a strong passion for community journalism and covers city council, school board, politics and general news in Newton, Iowa and Jasper County.

Copyright © 2022 Newton Daily News. All rights reserved. Published in Newton, Iowa, USA, by Shaw Media.

Copyright © 2022 Newton Daily News. All rights reserved. Published in Newton, Iowa, USA, by Shaw Media.

source