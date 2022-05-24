Apple Music student subscription pricing increased by 20 per cent – The Mobile Indian

Ads

Highlights

Apple has just increased the Apple Music student subscription price in several countries, including India. The new prices for the Apple Music subscription for students are now reflected on the company’s official website.

Apple Music is now available at an increased price of Rs 59 per month for Students. Earlier, the music streaming platform was priced at Rs 49 per month for students. For regular users, it is still available at Rs 99 per month.

The change is not limited to India but in some other markets as well. These include Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, and the Philippines.

Even after the hike, Apple still offers the student plan at a discount over the usual individualised plan. This costs Rs 99 per month in India. Then the Apple Music Family plan lets up to six people use the service for Rs 149 per month. Further, Apple offers Apple Music Voice at a monthly charge of Rs 49.

Apple has started sending emails to its student subscribers informing price hike. An email from Apple to South African student subscribers says, “Thank you for subscribing to ‌Apple Music‌. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription. Apple is raising the price of this subscription from USD 1.49 per month to USD 1.99 per month.”

