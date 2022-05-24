Ads

Last Updated : August 08, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 8: Major stories on Bitcoin price surge, Coffee Coin and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Market Buzz

Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Dogecoin up 24%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 3.37 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.42 billion, which makes a 23.04 percent increase. Read more here.

Top Story

$30 million in Ethereum burned two days after new Ethereum update

Ethereum’s new transaction fee-burning mechanism EIP-1559 has removed $30 million in ETH from the network’s circulation since it came into effect two days ago, Decrypt reported.

Big Story

Crypto gaming companies raised $476 million in first half of 2021

Twenty-four blockchain gaming companies raised $476 million in the first half of 2021, according to a gaming industry report published by gaming venture capital data aggregator InvestGame on July 30, Decrypt reported.

Explainer

A coffee-backed cryptocurrency

A new cryptocurrency is making waves in the commodities and financial markets. It is the Coffee Coin that has made a promising beginning since it was launched in early July. Read more here.

