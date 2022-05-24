Top cryptocurrency news on August 8: Major stories on Bitcoin price surge, Coffee Coin and more – Moneycontrol

My Account
Follow us on:
Powered By
Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7
Invest Now
MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy
mutual Fund (MF) schemes.
Invest Now
Powered By
The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.
Invest Now
Visit this section to access live price and charts.
Invest Now
Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.
Learn More
Powered By
Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.
Invest Now
Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.
Invest Now
Powered By
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Invest Now
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Invest Now
AMBAREESH BALIGA
Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights
Subscribe
CK NARAYAN
Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
SUDARSHAN SUKHANI
Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
T GNANASEKAR
Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
MECKLAI FINANCIALS
Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
SHUBHAM AGARWAL
Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis
Subscribe
MARKET SMITH INDIA
Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More
Subscribe
TraderSmith
Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Explore
STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS
Details stock report and investment recommendation
Subscribe
POWER YOUR TRADE
Technical and Commodity Calls
Subscribe
INVESTMENT WATCH
Set price, volume and news alerts
Subscribe
Last Updated : August 08, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 8: Major stories on Bitcoin price surge, Coffee Coin and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Dogecoin up 24%
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 3.37 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.42 billion, which makes a 23.04 percent increase. Read more here.
Top Story
$30 million in Ethereum burned two days after new Ethereum update
Ethereum’s new transaction fee-burning mechanism EIP-1559 has removed $30 million in ETH from the network’s circulation since it came into effect two days ago, Decrypt reported.
Big Story
Crypto gaming companies raised $476 million in first half of 2021
Twenty-four blockchain gaming companies raised $476 million in the first half of 2021, according to a gaming industry report published by gaming venture capital data aggregator InvestGame on July 30, Decrypt reported.
Explainer
A coffee-backed cryptocurrency
A new cryptocurrency is making waves in the commodities and financial markets. It is the Coffee Coin that has made a promising beginning since it was launched in early July. Read more here.
Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.