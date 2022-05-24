As the rumor suggests, the low-cost 9th-generation iPad will debut – BollyInside

Ads

As part of several new product announcements in “California streaming” event, a new rumor suggests that Apple may debut its updated baseline ninth-generation iPad later today.

The new ‌iPad‌, as previously reported, is expected to feature a 10.5-inch display, improved performance, and like the current model, it’s expected to be tailored towards students and customers wanting an affordable ‌iPad‌ option.

According to the Weibo account @PandaIsBald, who has shared information regarding iPhone 13 pre-order dates in the past, Apple plans to release the new ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ during or possibly after today’s event.

The event is expected to headline the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the third-generation AirPods. While those products are likely to be featured during the event itself, Apple may decide to release other products via press releases.

As noted by the website AppleTrack earlier today, the current eighth-generation ‌iPad‌ is still unavailable in several retail stores in the United States. Shortages for the ‌iPad‌ began to become apparent last week. A number of Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads, are currently experiencing shortages due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman this week indicated that Apple is planning a second event for this fall that will focus purely on the iPad and Mac. The ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ is one of two ‌iPad‌ updates expected before the end of the year. The other update, a new and redesigned iPad mini, is the more significant refresh, making it conceivable that Apple could dedicate its latter event to the ‌iPad mini‌ while releasing the more incremental baseline ‌iPad‌ refresh sooner.

