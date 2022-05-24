Apple VP Sumbul Desai talks Apple Watch in new interview – iMore

Ads

Apple has been making the rounds with interviews lately and this latest one is all about health.

Sumbul Desai, Apple’s Vice President of Health, recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an interview. The Apple executive talked about the Apple Watch and the company’s approach to personal health while respecting privacy.

You can watch the CBS Morning piece and the interview with Desai below:

Experts say devices like smartwatches that continually monitor your health data can also give you early warnings about medical problems before a doctor might. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how self-tracking data may one day help detect conditions like infectious diseases, type II diabetes, heart conditions or even cancer.

Many are wondering what is next for health from the company. Apple is sure to touch on the subject at WWDC when Tim Cook takes the stage for the customary keynote. In addition to health, Apple is sure to reveal the latest versions of all of its software across its product lineup.

We only have about two weeks until then so there’s not much of a wait left!

