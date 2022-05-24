100 Quarantine Instagram Captions with Funny, Inspiring COVID Quotes – Parade Magazine

Ads

Although many of us have a love/hate relationship with social media, it’s a part of our lives. And let’s face it, there are some good things about it—it can inform us, inspire us, and keep us connected. Facebook and Instagram, for example, are our proverbial windows into the world. And two years into the pandemic, we’re all reflecting on how isolating March 2020 and the following months were—but how in some moments, we were able to find humor and lightness in it, too.

Of course, the content has changed. From book clubs and crafting to bread making and KonMari’d closets, most people’s hobbies look very different since coronavirus came along in 2020. But our “quarantine” feeds can still be fun—and funny.

Here are 100 quarantine Instagram captions to inspire you and lift your spirits.

1. Due to social distancing guidelines, I will no longer be shaking hands or hugging. In lieu of these, you may bow or kneel—from a safe distance.

2. 2, 4, 6, 8. Yes, we need to isolate!

3. Another day, another tracksuit.

4. It’s all Zoom and gloom right now.

5. Adventure is calling, but I can’t come to the phone.

6. The only nation I’m visiting this fall is imagination.

7. The best way to describe quarantine: outward smiles and inward screams.

8. I’m just a girl in the world. There’s nowhere that I’m allowed to be.

9. Gained 10 pounds in quarantine. I’m gonna be warm this winter.

10. Your mission—should you choose to accept it—is to locate a roll of toilet paper. This message will self-flush in five seconds.

11. Summer has come and passed. COVD-19 will not last. Wake me up when quarantine ends.

12. All dressed up with nowhere to go.

13. Happy hour, every hour.

14. Sheltering in place like…

15. It’s so hard to care when you’re this relaxed.

16. I bake because punching people is frowned upon.

17. Nama’stay on the couch.

18. Vodka may not be the answer, but it’s worth a shot.

19. Nothing really mattress except sleep.

20. I followed my heart, and it led me to the couch.

21. “I want to get quarantined with you.” – Flirting in 2020.

22. In case you lost track, today is December 97th.

23. Keep calm and carry on.

24. Destination: isolation.

25. In Isolationship.

26. Wake me up when we can travel again.

27. Happy hour! Time for a quaran-tini.

28. Livin’ my best introvert life.

29. Been spendin’ most my life living in an introvert’s paradise.

30. Casual day, every day.

31. Not to brag, but I used hand soap before it was trending.

32. Today I will be as useless as the “g” in “lasagna.”

33. Roses are red, oceans are blue, this is me in isolation, how about you?

34. Social distancing is the new self-care.

35. Let’s be honest, social distancing from a few certain people has been nice.

36. It’s only Quarantine if it’s in the Quarante province of France. Otherwise it’s just sparkling isolation.

37. I like to stay in bed. It’s too peopley outside.

38. Netflix and Amazon Prime earning a lot in 2020. Binge-watching and eating are on soar.

39. I found a job that makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning. Of course, I don’t have to jump very far.

40. I’ve always wanted to be on a long holiday. Never wanted it for that long.

41. Pajamas all day.

42. Since everyone has started washing their hands like we’re supposed to, we’ll be working on shapes and colors next week.

43. There are two types of people in the world: People who love quarantine and people who are forced to love quarantine.

44. This isn’t forever. It’s just right now.

45. Better days will come.

46. This too shall pass.

47. Virtual hugs stop the bugs.

48. Stand together by not standing together.

49. Even though we’re apart, you’re in my heart.

50. Distance makes us stronger.

51. Good houses need work. Good homes need love.

52. Home is where the heart is.

53. Happiness is staying at home.

54. Love begins at home.

55. Home is where one finds comfort for the soul and strength of the heart.

56. When hope seems hopeless, keep fighting. These are trying times. When we come out of it together, we’ll have a better world and a cleaner heart.

57. “I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person.”—Oscar Wilde

58. “Without great solitude, no serious work is possible.” —Pablo Picasso

59. “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” —Vivian Greene

60. “You cannot be lonely if you like the person you’re alone with.” —Wayne Dyer

61. “Don’t think of introversion as something that needs to be cured… Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you’re supposed to.” —Susan Cain

62. “We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.”—Orson Welles

63. “One moment of patience may ward off great disaster. One moment of impatience may ruin a whole life.” —Chinese Proverb

64. “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you’ll ever know.” —A.A. Milne

65. “If plan A doesn’t work, the alphabet has 25 more letters — 204 if you’re in Japan.” —Claire Cook

66. “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” —Maya Angelou

67. “Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” —Marie Curie

68. “Life comes with many challenges. The ones that should not scare us are the ones we can take on and take control of.” —Angelina Jolie

69. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” —Taylor Swift

70. “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” —John Lennon

71. “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” —Sun Tru

72. “Life imposes things on you that you can’t control, but you still have the choice of how you’re going to live through this.” —Celine Dion

73. “One day this will be over and we will be grateful for life in ways we never felt possible before.” —Matt Haig

74. “Going nowhere … isn’t about turning your back on the world; it’s about stepping away now and then so that you can see the world more clearly and love it more deeply.” —Pico Iyer

75. “Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful.” —Hazrat Inayat Khan

76. “There’s a great big beautiful tomorrow, shining at the end of every day.” —The Sherman Brothers

77. “Opportunities to find deeper powers within ourselves come when life seems most challenging.” —Joseph Campbell

78. “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” —Winston Churchill

79. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” —Oprah Winfrey

80. “That which does not kill us, makes us stronger.” —Friedrich Nietzsche

81. “Home is a shelter from storms—all sorts of storms.” —William Bennett

82. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” —Helen Keller

83. “Don’t stand so close to me” —The Police

84. “You can’t touch this” —MC Hammer

85. “Dancin’ with myself” —Billy Idol

86. “It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine” —R.E.M.

87. “My loneliness is killing me” —Britney Spears

88. “Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored” —Curtis Roach

89. I’m smiling, I swear.

90. Does anyone have tips for flirting while wearing a face mask? Asking for a friend.

91. Pandemic dating, but make it fashion.

92. If you would have told me a year ago that we’d all be wearing face masks, I wouldn’t have believed you.

93. I’m starting to think this mask is a part of me now.

94. Is it just me, or is it creepy that we get to walk into banks wearing face masks now and no one blinks an eye?

95. On my way to meet up with my besties, quarantine style.

96. These days I only do my makeup on the top half of my face.

97. Livin’ my best lipstick-free life.

98. Sealed with a mask, not a kiss.

99. Safety first, am I right?

100. Hey, at least the mask hides the maskne.

