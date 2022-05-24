Apple iPad (2021): Release date, price, features, and more – iMore

Ads

Apple’s base-model tablet is one of the best iPads available thanks to its very low price, bringing nearly all the benefits and perks of the Apple ecosystem without the premium price of the iPad Air. Although the 2020 iPad is just over a year old, some of its internals are a little long in the tooth, which is why we’re pumped about the news that a refreshed version is on the way.

Though, it’s It’s technically the iPad 9th-generation, you can just call it iPad. That’s the name Apple has used for some time now, nice and simple to denote this is as basic as it gets when it comes to Apple tablets.

The new 9th-generation iPad maintains the exact same physical design as its predecessor so cases and screen protectors will all still be supported. Despite the same look and feel, it’s had something of an internal overhaul to bring it up to date.

Inside, the 9th-generation iPad runs the A13 Bionic for 20x faster performance. According to Apple, the new processor makes it 3x faster than best-selling Chromebook and 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.

The updated iPad gets a new front-facing camera that is 12MP and features an ultra-wide viewing angle. That enables the iPad to support Center Stage for your video calls meaning you’ll always stay in the frame as you move around.

Though the display is remaining the same size at 10.2 inches, you’ll now get True Tone support for a more natural look in various lighting conditions.

The base-level iPad now includes twice the amount of storage than its predecessor at 64GB. Since the starting price is remaining the same, that’s a huge plus. Storage tops out at 256GB for those wanting more space.

Though you can get Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations of Apple’s 9th-generation iPad, they will not support 5G and will instead be limited to LTE. If you want 5G, you’ll have to upgrade to Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6 or 2021 iPad Pro.

Apple 9th-generation iPad is available for $329. It will be available to order today, September 14 and it will begin shipping next week.

