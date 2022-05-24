Upcoming Apple Devices In 2022: Full List Of Apple iPhones, Airpods, Apple Watch, Macbook Expected To Launch In 2022 – Trak.in

Ads

Apple is said to announce lots of devices across many categories this year from iPhones to Macs. Here’s a list of all the devices that apple is going to launch:

The iPhone 14 series could have some drastic changes in both design and hardware. Allegedly, Apple may get rid of the ‘mini’ model and introduce a 6.7-inch ‘Max’ variant into the iPhone lineup instead. Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might ditch the notch and adopt “punch-hole” cameras for selfies and Face ID authentication to create an better and more immersive display experience for the users. Both the Pro models are expected to ship with the next generation of Apple’s mobile silicon which is the A16 and will will bring lots of performance and connectivity improvements. The expected release date for the iPhone 14 series is September 2022

Apple might announce the next generation of the Apple Watch during its September event. In order to provide precise and correct data, the Apple Watch Series 8 might have updated hardware and display various new sensors in order to properly measure blood glucose, blood pressure, body temperature, and an improved sleep tracking technology. With the Watch Series 7 already getting a new design, customers aren’t expecting the Series 8 to have drastic design changes. When it comes to the size, the new Apple Watch could be a de available in 41mm, 45mm and an even bigger sized variant against the 2 sizes. A new Apple Watch SE could also be released along with the Series 8 which would be a more affordable version with less features.

The Apple Airpods Pro was announced way back in the year 2019 and since then the next version is long overdue for a launch. The Airpods Pro 2 could have some major updates such as a new embedded wireless chip, more support for lossless audio and better fitness tracking. As for the design, Apple may remove the stem from the Airpods to give them a new and fresh look which may also change the shape and aesthetic of the charging case.

The iPad Pro is another product in Apple’s device portfolio to get an upgrade this year. The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022, according to the reports, is going to have a mini-LED display found on the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021. This would mean the display would be capable of producing even more vivid colours with greater brightness levels as compared to the previous generation of iPads. Furthermore, the iPad Pro 2022 is expected to have MagSafe charging with reverse wireless charging as this particular iPad might display a glass rear panel instead of metal. The performance could also be improved by the yet to be announced M2 chip which would give the device more power and battery efficiency than the existing M1 chip. There are also rumours that an updated version of the Apple Pencil may also be released alongside the iPad Pro.

As Apple is expected to reveal the next generation of its silicon, the M2, there are a couple of devices that could feature the new chip with one of them being the Macbook Air 2022. According to the rumours, the Macbook Air may finally be getting a big design update and base its design on the Macbook Pro’s boxy design while still keeping their famous slim form factor. It could also be launched in more colours than ever seen before such as blue, green, yellow, pink, silver, orange, and purple. Furthermore, the new Macbook Air could also take inspiration from the mini-LED display and the 1080p webcam from the Macbook Pro.

The 13-inch Macbook Pro 2022 is said to be an entry-level Macbook Pro that could be backed by the M2 chip. Since Apple ditched the Touch Bar from last year’s Macbooks don’t expect this one to have it either. As for the design, Apple could cut down on the weight and make it sleeker while implementing an all-black keyboard. Furthermore, Apple analyst Marc Gurman says this particular Macbook Pro may neither display ProMotion nor a mini-LED display and instead go with the common Retina display found on the current 13-inch Macbook Pro. When it comes to the colours, expect it to only be launched in a few colours like silver and space grey.

Coming to the Macs, both the Mac mini and Mac Pro are reportedly in development. Both may be powered by the M2 chip while the Mac Pro could also have an Intel variant. When it comes to the design, the Mac mini allegedly has a smaller footprint than the 2020 Mac mini and might display a durable plexiglass top panel and an aluminium frame as well as a magnetic charging connector. The Mac Pro’s design, just like the Mac mini, could also see some design changes by cutting down on size for a slim profile. Both of these devices are expected to have a good amount of Thunderbolt ports, USB-A ports as well as HDMI and Ethernet ports.

And last but not the least, a larger-sized iMac could also be launched in 2022. Allegedly, this iMac could come with a display size ranging from between 27 to 32 inches with mini-LED technology and may also feature slim bezels with support for ProMotion and XDR.

