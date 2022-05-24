The 5 Elon Musk Tweets That Rocked the Crypto World This Year – Entrepreneur

Ads

Signing out of account, Standby…

The billionaire certainly did not hold back this year when it came to his hot takes and cheeky memes.

It was a year of Tweeting seemingly nonsense from Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, who often sent the internet into a frenzy with his contentious takes and memes.

But to the dismay (or perhaps pleasure) of many, Musk’s social media antics had real life consequences.

Specifically within the realm of cryptocurrency, the billionaire’s hot takes often sent valuation of certain coins or stocks plummeting or skyrocketing, depending on what mood he seemed to be in.

Here were 5 of Musk’s Tweets this year that shook the market.

That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol

Many attributed Musk’s Tweet from February to Bitcoin dropping nearly 10% to below $53,000 in valuation.

Out of curiosity, I acquired some ascii hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge”. That’s it.



As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form.

Musk took this hot take following up a Tweet about how he currently was holding no Shiba Inu Coin. As a result, Shiba plummeted nearly 7%.

ur welcome pic.twitter.com/e2KF57KLxb

This cheeky meme was more than just a joke the billionaire played on Twitter. He followed the Doge inspired photo with “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto” and “No highs, no lows, only Doge.” The crypto coin skyrocketed nearly 50% following his Tweets.

Floki Frunkpuppy pic.twitter.com/xAr8T0Jfdf

This adorable photo of Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, Floki, may have seemed like just a quick snap of a beloved pet, but crypto traders thought there was a hidden message about the namesake coin inferred. Over the seven days following this post, the valuation of Shiba jumped nearly 65%.

Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP

Musk shook Tesla lovers and crypto fans when he announced that his company would no lon ger be accpeting payment in Bitcoin due to environmental concerns. Valuation of the coin plummeted nearly 14%.

These Co-Founders Are Using ‘Quiet Confidence’ to Flip the Script on Cutthroat Startup Culture and Make Their Mark on a $46 Billion Industry

My 7-Year-Old Daughter Started Selling Eggs. Here’s What She Taught Me About Running a Startup.

Why You Need to Become an Inclusive Leader (and How to Do It)

Career Transitions You Can Make in Your 40s and 50s

Billionaire Naveen Jain Is an Expert at Disrupting Fields He Has No Experience In. His Secret Sauce for Building Multi-Million Dollar Companies? ‘You Have to Come as Naive.’

4 Principles to Develop Next-Level Leadership at Your Company

This Filipino American Founder Is Disrupting the Beverage Aisle by Introducing New Flavors to the Crowded Bubbly Water Market

Emily Rella

Amanda Breen

John Kitchens

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source