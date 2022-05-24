Audit finds that nearly half of Joe Biden's Twitter followers are fake – – KUSI

Ads

An audit by software company SparkToro found that nearly half of President Joe Biden’s Twitter followers are fake.

The audit said over 14 million of @JoeBiden‘s 34 million followers are bots or inactive users.

Furthermore, the audit says 49.3% of the 22.3 million official @POTUS account followers are fake.

The audit comes in the wake of Elon Musk pausing his acquisition deal over concerns Twitter is underestimating the amount of bots it has on the platform.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.

My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.

Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.

This deal cannot move forward until he does.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

