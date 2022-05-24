Ads

November 9, 2021

UPDATE

Holiday season kicks off at Apple

Apple launches this year’s Holiday Gift Guide and helps customers craft personalized holiday cards for friends and family

Apple’s new store at The Grove in Los Angeles opens on Friday, November 19

Starting today, Apple is celebrating the holidays at Apple Store locations and apple.com with the launch of the Holiday Gift Guide and personalized holiday cards from Today at Apple. With all-new lineups of iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and so much more, customers can discover and shop for the latest Apple products more easily than ever this season.

“Our teams can’t wait to connect with customers to make this season special,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Whether in stores or online, our Apple Specialists are ready to welcome customers, offer gift recommendations, and provide the support customers need throughout the holidays.”

Holiday Shopping at Apple

Apple Store locations are open and welcoming customers who want to experience the latest products. Whether online or in-store, Apple Specialists are available to help customers find gifts for everyone on their list.

The Holiday Gift Guide is available for customers needing a little more inspiration. With recommendations for photographers, creatives, and health and fitness and entertainment lovers, there are options for everyone, including:

Today at Apple Holiday Cards

In collaboration with global artists Jocelyn Tsaih, Antti Kalevi, and Hvass&Hannibal, Today at Apple introduces downloadable Keynote templates for customers to craft personalized holiday cards for everyone on their list. Using iPad or Mac, customers can choose from festive shapes, colorful stickers, and backgrounds. They can customize their cards even further with photos, videos, and a heartfelt message. Everyone can explore the work by the artists and create their own holiday cards at apple.com/us/shop/gifts.

Apple The Grove

Apple will also open a relocated store within The Grove in Los Angeles on November 19. Originally opened in 2002, The Grove has been one of Apple’s most popular stores, having welcomed more than 27 million visitors in the past 19 years. The brand new store is twice the size of the original and will serve as an entirely reimagined destination for the LA community to discover Apple’s products and services, shop, get support, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.

Visitors are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on hours, services, and the health and safety measures in place at their local store.

Press Contacts

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

