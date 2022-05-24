Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date of 'Escaype Live' series – ThePrint

Ads

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced the release date of its upcoming series “Escaype Live” featuring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Swastika Mukherjee.

Billed as a social thriller, the Hotstar Specials series will start streaming on the platform from May 20.

Created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, “Escaype Live” will chronicle the “realities of social media in today’s time”.

“Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant. Will the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as they gear up for the contest?” the official synopsis from the streamer read.

Tewary said he wanted to tell a story of the contemporary world, where social media is not just a habit but a form of emotional expression.

“At its core ‘Escaype Live’ gives us an insight into the minds of people living in the world of social media. Are we ready? Or are we already in it?” Tewary, who plays the series lead, said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star India, said the series marks the streamer’s first-ever social-thriller that “holds a mirror to our society”.

“With Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s creative genius and the talented ensemble cast, we hope audiences enjoy the series’ unique storyline,” Banerjee said.

The nine-episodic series is produced under Tewary’s One Life Studios and also stars Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

The fictional story is penned by Jaya Mishra and Tewary. PTI JUR RDS RDS

This report is auto-generated from PTI news service. ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube & Telegram

Why news media is in crisis & How you can fix it

India needs free, fair, non-hyphenated and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay-cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, yielding to crude prime-time spectacle.

ThePrint has the finest young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. Sustaining journalism of this quality needs smart and thinking people like you to pay for it. Whether you live in India or overseas, you can do it here.

Support Our Journalism

Copyright © 2022 Printline Media Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.

source