Meta (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL) Targets Drop – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Every year hundreds of thousands of men pack their bags and fly to Turkey because they want their hair back. The nation’s hair treatment industry is worth north of $1 billion, but clinics are lightly regulated and technicians rather than doctors do most of the work. As the sector expands, some wonder whether profit is being prioritized over patients.

The brutal rout in tech stocks this year is shaking analysts’ confidence in once high-flying megcaps.

Brokerage firms expect shares of the so-called FAANG companies in aggregate to trade for less in the next 12 months than they had projected at the start of the year. The share-price targets for Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. have fallen by more than 17% on average in 2022, putting that measure on track to decline over the year for the first time on record.

