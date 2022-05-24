Cawthorn faces House Ethics probe over crypto, staffer relationship – USA TODAY

Ads

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Rep. Madison Cawthorn will face a House Ethics Committee investigation over his promotion of a cryptocurrency and relationship with a person employed on his congressional staff.

That is according to a May 23 Ethics Committee statement released by Chair Theodore E. Deutch, D-Fla., and Ranking Member Jackie Walorski, R-Ind. The top ethics members said a subcommittee would be formed to look into the allegations.

“The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff,” the statement said.

Cawthorn, a controversial Henderson County Republican representing Western North Carolina, lost his first reelection bid in the May 17 primaries amid scandals and missteps that spurred large numbers of Republicans and unaffiliated voters to back alternate GOP candidates, including ultimate winner state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A call for an investigation of potential insider trading came from fellow N.C. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on April 27. Tillis, who supported Edwards’ primary bid over Cawthorn, asked for the probe after a Washington Examiner story in which watchdog groups said the 26-year-old congressman may have engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme by hyping LGBCoin.

