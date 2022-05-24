Tejasswi Prakash Leaves Behind Shehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone To Become Indian Actress With Most Instagram Engagement? – Koimoi

Ads

Tejasswi Prakash has been on cloud nine ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. The actress bagged Naagin 6 even before the completion of Salman Khan’s show. She’s also witnessed a huge boost in her following and fans often go gaga about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Amidst it all, the actress has turned out to be #1 with most Instagram engagement leaving behind actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif amongst others. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are among the top actresses in Bollywood right now. They are the first choice of most directors and every male actor wants to work with them. Shehnaaz Gill too has risen to massive fame in the last few years. She will even be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Teja, on the other hand, has just been limited to the television world.

Despite being on the small screen, Tejasswi Prakash has reportedly achieved a huge feat by surpassing leading Bollywood beauties to attain the most engagement on Instagram among all Indian actresses. As per a viral survey, the actress reportedly has an engagement rate of 9.87% and remains number 1 on the list. She’s followed by Shehnaaz Gill with 6.46%.

The list ranks Katrina Kaif (4.01%), Nora Fatehi (2.97%), Kiara Advani (2.38%), Shraddha Kapoor (1.67%), Anushka Sharma (1.53%), Priyanka Chopra (1.3%) and Deepika Padukone (0.30%) respectively.

There remains no authentic proof to the numbers but Tejasswi Prakash fans have been celebrating the achievement on the basis of the data shared by a Twitter account. Check it out below:

CURRENTLY IG ENGAGEMENT :

Indian Actress

Top 3

1.#TejasswiPrakash – 9.81%

2. #ShehnaazGill – 6.46%

3. #katrinakaif – 4.01%

–

4.#NoraFatehi -2.97%

5.#KiaraAdvani -2.38%

6.#ShraddhaKapoor-1.67%

7.#AnushkaSharma – 1.53

8.#PriyankaChopra – 1.3%

9.#DeepikaPadukone– 0.90%

— Truth poll (@telly_truth1) May 23, 2022

If it’s true, this indeed is a huge mark for Tejasswi Prakash!

