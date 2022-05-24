Are you eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment in 2022? – AL.com

Ads

FILE – This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)AP

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday it has delivered all the payments from the third round of stimulus checks. There are still some people, however, who will be able to claim the money – including some that will receive the full $1,400 – in 2022.

Parents of a child born in 2021 – or parents or guardians who added a new qualifying child, such as through adoption – did not receive an Economic Impact Payment for that child. They may now be eligible to receive up to $1,400 per child by claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The IRS began distributing stimulus checks, officially known as Economic Impact Payments, in March 2021. By law, the deadline for distributing the payments was Dec. 31, 2021. The amount was determined by income and the number of dependents listed on the person’s 2019 or 2020 income tax returns.

Who could still be eligible for a check?

New parents aren’t the only ones who might be eligible for a stimulus payment. Here are some of the scenarios from the IRS on who could qualify:

Most other eligible people already received the full amount of their credit in 2021, the IRS cautioned. For those who didn’t, individuals must claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit on their income tax return in order to get their money.

To claim the credit, individuals will need to know the total amount of their third round of economic payments. You can see that here or on IRS Letter 6475 that’s being delivered to U.S. households. The letter will confirm the total amount of stimulus paid in 2021.

Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 5/1/2021).

Cookie Settings

© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

Ad Choices

source