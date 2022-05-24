DOGE Creator Gives Simplest Use Case for Dogecoin Cryptocurrency – U.Today

Ads

Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto believes the easiest and best use case for Dogecoin remains using Dogecoin for tipping. The Dogecoin co-founder stated this as he sent out a Dogecoin tip using mydogetip.

tipping #dogecoin is fun, and IMO the simplest and best use case – spreading happiness over the internet@MyDogeTip tip @kevinrose 420

i’m tipping some back to the most prolific tipper in dogecoin history 🙂

In recent times, several discussions have popped up concerning Dogecoin use cases. According to the Dogecoin Foundation, its sole aim is to make Dogecoin the global currency accepted for payment of goods and services.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that Dogecoin might gain more utility if more businesses started accepting it. The centibillionaire also praised the idea of tipping as a use case, stating that using Dogecoin for tipping creators would be “nice.” However, Musk argues that creating a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin is not needed, despite potential use cases in the Web3 sector.

After Twitter had launched tipping features in Bitcoin and Ethereum last year, DOGE cofounder Billy Markus publicly asked Twitter to implement DOGE tipping as well. According to recent reports, Elon Musk might become Twitter’s interim chief executive officer if his deal with Twitter succeeds. Many believe that Twitter will integrate Dogecoin if Musk gains control of the social media platform.

This might be because the Tesla CEO already indicated that he plans to allow users to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions with Dogecoin.

U.Today reported that Dogecoin may now become part of the Big3 basketball team. Big3 will adopt Dogecoin, resulting in the integration of the MyDoge wallet, allowing players, coaches and teams to earn Dogecoin tips on Twitter with only a tweet. Aliens will also prominently display MyDoge/Dogecoin on team jerseys, events and broadcasts.

Dogecoin presently trades at $0.126, down 5.79% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin tumbled alongside the rest of the market in a widespread selloff. Dogecoin now ranks 12th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, per CoinMarketCap data.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

