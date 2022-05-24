How to update your Instagram app – Mashable

If you’re not seeing all the Instagram features you think you should have, you might wanna try updating your app before hitting the panic button.
Once you have the latest version, you won’t be missing out on anything.
You can update your Instagram in just a few steps:
You’ll be running the latest version of Instagram.
If you want to see its latest features or see what’s changed, you can go to Instagram’s page in the App Store and tap “Version History.” There, you’ll see a detailed list of the app’s update history as well as what was changed in each version.
