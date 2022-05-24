Shiba Inu Community to Get Ownership Stake in Welly – U.Today

Ads

Shiba Inu-friendly burger joint Welly has announced that the community behind the second-biggest meme coin will have a 15% ownership stake in its business.

The community will be entitled to a portion of the profits from all activities. It will be able to decide whether to burn these tokens or use them for some other purposes.

The holders of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency will be able to manage these tokens wind they help of the BONE DAO.

As reported by U.Today, Welly also recently announced its decision to burn a certain percentage of revenue received in SHIB tokens.

Prior to that, Welly patterned with crypto payment company NOWPayments, which allows merchants to reduce the circulating supply of the Dogecoin rival.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

