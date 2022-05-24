How Top Cryptocurrency Prices in World Changed in Last 24 Hours – The Financial Express

Ads

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (May 23): Amid bearish sentiments across the world, global cryptocurrency market showed some signs of recovery on Monday after struggling for days to bounce back from the recent crash. The global crypto market cap jumped 3.66 percent to $1.31 trillion over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap on Monday (1.51 pm).

Bitcoin price increased by 3.69 percent above the $30,000 barrier, reaching $30,501.58 at the time of writing.

The global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 37.99 percent to $67.51 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $8.58 billion, which is 12.70% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $58.97 billion, which is 87.36% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset continues at 44.44% over the day. Overall Bitcoin price has increased by 3.02% in the last 7 days.

Experts say bearish trend in crypto markets is expected to continue.

“With the stock markets registering new lows, it’s likely that the current bearish trend will continue,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld, told FE Online.

Meanwhile, many of the top crypto prices have improved in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 4.62% as it once again crossed the $2000 mark to $2066 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 2.52%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 4.35% to $328 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 11.6%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.6% to $0.4244 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 1.99%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 7% to $53.7 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 0.12%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 3.05% to $0.5503 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 1.92%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 3.89% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.08782.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) increased by 2.83% and 8.59 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 12th on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by 5.15% to $0.6891 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

