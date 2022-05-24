Download the checklist of the 101 best California experiences – Los Angeles Times

Ads

This is part of “California 101,” our guide to the best experiences across the state.

Now that you’ve studied the California 101 list, it’s time to come up with a plan. Where will you make it to this summer? Will you hit up the multitude of museums, wander the stalls of the farmers markets or immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural plazas? Or maybe you’ll make it your mission to visit every spot on the list. If you do, please tell us all about it, you overachiever, you.

No matter your style, to help you keep track of your jaunts throughout the state, we’ve created a PDF checklist of the 101 best California experiences. (There’s a black-and-white version too.) Download it, print it out and take it with you as you make your way through the list. And share your progress and travel stories with us on Instagram. We can’t wait to see all the places you go.

Happy exploring!

Subscriber Exclusive Alert

If you're an L.A. Times subscriber, you can sign up to get alerts about early or entirely exclusive content.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Follow Us

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

Travel

Travel

California

California

Books

Subscribe for unlimited access

Follow Us

source