Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will Market Mayhem Take the BTC Crypto Next? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Louis Navellier is rating this stock an “A” – Get In Now!

On May 24, the man who found “the stock of the century” will reveal one of his top stocks for 2022 – for FREE – in a special presentation.

BTC is expected to regain lost ground this year

Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) price predictions are worth checking in on as traders’ favorite crypto experiences a bit of a slump on Friday.

That decline comes as crypto investors react to the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. That meeting saw an interest rate hike that ended up hurting the stock market. Now it looks like that’s extending to crypto with BTC slipping.

In addition to that, there are more Fed meetings set to take place in the coming months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that those meetings will likely bring more interest rate hikes with them as the organization continues its battle against inflation.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the most recent Bitcoin price predictions traders will want to take note of.

BTC is down 5.9% over the last 24 hours as of Friday morning. The stock is also down 36.2% over the last 52 weeks.

Crypto investors looking for more market news are in the right place!

InvestorPlace is home to all the most recent crypto news traders need to know about! Among that is GameStop (NYSE: GME ) NFT news, a Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG ) update, and an argument for Binance Coin ( BNB-USD ). You can check out all of this news at the following links!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/05/bitcoin-price-predictions-where-will-market-mayhem-take-the-btc-crypto-next/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Hot Stocks

Penny Stocks

Stocks to Buy

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source