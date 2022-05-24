Instagram Is the Platform of Focus for Marketers in 2022, According to New Research – Social Media Today

Ads

Which social media platform will your business be focusing on in 2022?

TikTok is the app of the moment, though likely not a fit for all brands, while Facebook seems to have lost some of its shine, and Instagram remains hugely popular.

We recently posted a poll on LinkedIn to find out which platforms our audience of marketers would be looking to tap into more throughout the year, which provides some interesting notes on how businesses are approaching their 2022 strategies.

As you can see here, LinkedIn came out well on top, garnering 43% of the vote. Which underlines the opportunities of LinkedIn for marketing – but as some of our readers have noted, there is a fairly significant platform bias in these polls, with the platform you’re posting to generally favored heavily by the results.

We put that to the test by posting the exact same poll to Twitter – which, it’s worth noting, doesn’t include Twitter as an option.

It’s also worth noting that the response numbers vary significantly – the LinkedIn poll generated over 2,100 responses, while the Twitter one only garnered 230.

But still, there some interesting trends to note, with Facebook way back in terms of stated priority, and TikTok also a lesser consideration, based on these replies.

Accounting for potential platform bias, it seems that Instagram is the overall leader in marketing focus heading into the year – which, again, is a little strange considering the rise and rise of TikTok, which seems like it should be more of a priority, based on its usage and cultural impact.

But then again, as noted, TikTok promotions aren’t for everyone, and you can reach a much broader audience on IG for now. Which you can also reach on Facebook, which is still the most used platform by far, and across more demographic subsets. Maybe Facebook’s just not cool anymore, or maybe marketers are unhappy with declining results from the app.

Either way, if these responses are indeed correct, and Facebook does become a lesser priority, that could also open up new opportunities to reach your target audience in the app, as fewer advertisers making it a focus could mean less competition for attention, which will be something to keep an eye on throughout the year.

Though at the same time, giving more priority to one app doesn’t necessarily mean de-prioritizing others.

It’s interesting to get a gauge on where marketers are looking, and how different apps are trending in terms of business priority. We’ll look to keep running polls on various elements throughout the year, in order to glean insights into different aspects of social media marketing in order to help guide your approach, based on industry trends.

– Andrew Hutchinson @adhutchinson

