Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BitNile Is Diving Today – Benzinga – Benzinga

Bitnile Holdings Inc NILE shares are trading lower by 12.65% at $0.27. The company reported first quarter sales results were higher year-over-year during Monday’s after-hours session.

BitNile reported $32.80 million in sales this quarter. This is a 148% percent increase over sales of $13.24 million in the same period last year.

BitNile reported net of $3.5 million first quarter revenue from cryptocurrency mining, compared to $130,000 in the prior first fiscal quarter. BitNile otherwise did experience a net loss of approximately $28.8 million, compared to net income of $2.0 million in the prior first fiscal quarter.

BitNile is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BitNile has a 52-week high of $3.70 and a 52-week low of $0.22.

