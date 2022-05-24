The Perfect Investment for New Crypto Investors are Pac-Man Frog (PAC), Solana (SOL), and Near Protocol (NEAR) – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

Newcomer Pac-Man Frog (PAC) offers investors the opportunity to get rich this year. New investors in the crypto space are usually lost looking for the best investments to make. With so many cryptocurrencies in the market, it’s always hard trying to figure out which ones to pick. In this article, we will help you narrow the choices down to our top three. Let’s have a look.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a new crypto that’s completely community-led. It aims to utilise the availability of Decentralized Autonomous organizations in its operations. What this means is that whatever event that’s going to be carried out under the platform, will be done after the community has agreed to it. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) developers are making plans to create a branch of gaming that’s responsible for holding different funding rounds, that will help take the future of gaming to the next level.

Crypto developers have stated that all unsold tokens will be burnt which will increase the crypto’s value, which is great news for its users. They also went on to confirm that all payments will be accepted in virtually all cryptos available.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is working hard to make sure it provides support to game entrepreneurs as well as developers, giving them a platform as well as the opportunity to launch their products in the general market.

Solana (SOL) is currently the world’s number 8 most valuable crypto. This amazing project was created to cover up all of Ethereum’s (ETH) inabilities. Solana (SOL) can process transactions at an astonishing speed, doing so with transaction fees that are very low as well. It remains one of the world’s most popular blockchains.

One of the best ways to access what Solana (SOL) can do for you in the future is to go through what it offers. Solana (SOL) launched in 2020, and it has gone from strength to strength. The fact that it can seamlessly carry out 65,000 transactions per second is amazing. So it is not a surprise that it has been so successful and popular in the crypto market.

In contrast, crypto giant, Bitcoin (BTC) carries out just 7 transactions per second while Ethereum (ETH) manages 15 transactions per second. Solana (SOL) is one of the best blockchains in terms of speed. As it stands, it looks like its team of developers is looking to take all of these features a little further than normal. This is evident in their quest to reduce the block generation time to just 80ms.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) announced in January that they were able to make over USD 150 million in funding. The project also got impressive investments from massive companies such as Republic Capital, FTX ventures, and others.

To completely understand if crypto is a good business venture, it’s important to address the issue of infrastructure technology. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has shown itself to be more scalable and more efficient than most first-generation blockchains like Bitcoin (BTC).

If you’re a new investor looking to get started on crypto, don’t miss out on these three cryptos to add to your portfolio. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) especially stands out as a new crypto with staying power, because of its impressive roadmap and features. It could be the answer to a great long-term investment alongside giants NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Solana (SOL).

