Best Google Pixel Deals: Get $150 Off Pixel 5A, Pixel 6 Free With Trade-In – CNET

Google has a few different phones on the market right now. The Pixel 6, and its step-up counterpart the Pixel 6 Pro, are the latest in its flagship series, while the Pixel 5A is its most budget-friendly option. But whether you’re looking for the most advanced option or you want to keep things affordable, there’s no reason to pay more than you have to. Below, you’ll find our roundup of all the best deals from both carriers and retailers that you can shop right now on all three models.

The Pixel 5A was announced back in August 2021, and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro debuted in October 2021. If you are unsure which model is best for you, be sure to check out our full Pixel 5A review along with this comparison of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to help you decide. It’s also worth noting that Google has recently announced the next generation of its “A” series, the Pixel 6A, will be hitting shelves this July.

Even though the Pixel 5A is Google’s more affordable model, you can still sometimes pick it up on sale. We’ve searched all the big retailers for reputable deals on the 5G phone and while there aren’t many right now, that could change any time. We will continue to update this as new deals are made available.

Google Fi is offering a discount of $150 when you bring your current number to its service. You can opt to buy it outright for $299 or you can go with a phone subscription for $15 per month, which saves you $233 over the course of two years and lets you easily upgrade it after.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are Google’s latest flagship models. They feature an all-new design, improved cameras and much more inside. From features like Magic Erase to incredible picture quality, there is a lot to like about these phones. The 6 Pro can get pretty expensive, so you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deal that you possibly can. We’ve rounded up all the current offers below and will continue to update them as new ones are made available.

Whether you currently have Verizon and want to upgrade your phone or are looking to make a change, Verizon has a pretty great offer right now. You can save up to $700 on the Pixel 6 and $800 on the Pixel 6 Pro with an eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying unlimited plan. That includes old or broken devices, so long as the battery is free of damage. The discount will be applied over the course of 36 months.

And if you happen to be in the market for a new smart watch, Verizon is also offering $120 off a Galaxy Watch 4 with the purchase of your Pixel.

If you have a phone that you’re looking to upgrade from to the Pixel 6, AT&T could make your new Pixel free. That’s right, you may not have to pay for the phone as long as you have an eligible trade in, though this does come in the form of 36 monthly bill credits. While you can’t get the step-up Pixel 6 Pro for free, you can still save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in, which drops the monthly cost down to just under $4.

If you’re an AT&T customer who prefers to own their phone outright, Best Buy is one of the few retailers offering a discount that doesn’t require an installment plan. You can save $100 on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when you choose same day activation, or when you add a new account or line of service. If you just want to upgrade your phone on an existing plan, you can save $50.

T-Mobile has two different promotions running right now, one for new lines and one for existing. The first offer, for existing customers, saves you up to $300 on the purchase of a Pixel 6 via 24 bill credits. You’ll need to trade in an eligible smartphone to get the deal here, and the trade-in values vary based on the model you are trading in.

The second option requires no trade but you have to add a line on a qualifying plan. With this, you can score a new Pixel 6 for $99 after 24 monthly bill credits. These are both great options for anyone who wants to get a new Pixel 6 in their pocket for less.

