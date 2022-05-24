Save $250 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD at Amazon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Contact Us | Privacy Policy
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
As Memorial Day deals heat up, Amazon has issued bonus savings at checkout on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD, matching the lowest price seen in 2022.
The $1,249.99 price is valid on the Space Gray M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard 256GB model). With graduation season in full swing and Father’s Day less than a month away, it’s a great way to gift the grad or dad on your shopping list with a Mac without breaking the bank.
Amazon’s $250 discount breaks down into a $100 instant rebate stacked with $149.01 in bonus savings at checkout, so simply add the system to your cart and looking for the advertised price at checkout. According to our 13-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide, which tracks the best MacBook Pro deals, this triple-digit discount delivers the cheapest price available by at least $100.
Exclusive deals are available on every other configuration as well, so if you’re looking for a model with 16GB of RAM, it’s worth checking out our Price Guide to see how much you can save on the systems — and even AppleCare.
Price with $24 promo code APINSIDER. Same code takes $50 off AppleCare. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $60 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with code. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $50 promo code APINSIDER. Add AppleCare and save another $50 with same coupon! As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $49 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $150 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $150 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $200 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $200 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $110 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist.
Price with $110 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist.
Price with $150 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $150 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $150 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $200 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $26 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $200 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, save $50 on AppleCare with the same code. If you have any issues, reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on even more hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:
Tuesday's best deals include the refurbished iPad Air 3 from $290, a $70 Netgear cable modem, bargains on smokers, and much more.
Memorial Day deals are in full swing in the week leading up to the May 30, 2022 holiday. Save on Apple products, including up to $100 off iPad Pros, plus up to half off photo editing software, 15% off tech on eBay and much more.
Alongside offers on the iPad mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Monday's best deals include a $70 Fire TV Cube, $125 Shure Pro earbuds, and much more.
Amazon has updated its Fire 7 tablet for 2022 to make it faster and boost battery life, but it's unlikely to draw many potential buyers away from Apple's standard 10.2-inch iPad or the iPad mini, except for the highly cost-conscious.
Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max.
Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.
Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?
Apple TV+ reveals 'Las Azules' Spanish-language crime drama
Apple's homeless relocation project still hasn't found homes for everyone
Iodyne Pro Data review: External storage as fast as your Mac Studio's SSD
Apple's Cork campus expanding with 1300 new hires
Everything we know about the next HomePod
Corey B. Marion, co-founder of The Iconfactory, dies age 54
Apple shares full program for its upcoming hybrid WWDC 2022 event
Waze adds Apple Music support for iPhone users
Tuesday's best deals include the refurbished iPad Air 3 from $290, a $70 Netgear cable modem, bargains on smokers, and much more.
Memorial Day deals are in full swing in the week leading up to the May 30, 2022 holiday. Save on Apple products, including up to $100 off iPad Pros, plus up to half off photo editing software, 15% off tech on eBay and much more.
Alongside offers on the iPad mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Monday's best deals include a $70 Fire TV Cube, $125 Shure Pro earbuds, and much more.
Apple's smart speaker family could expand in the future, with speculation of a new HomePod release on the way. Here's what Apple is rumored to be preparing to launch.
Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.
We got our hands on the new OnePlus 10 Pro and compared to Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro line for this in-depth showdown.
Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.
Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.
The Iodyne Pro Data offers storage for creative professionals working in teams, combining multiple Thunderbolt connections with high capacity NVMe SSD storage, in an appliance accessible by multiple users.
The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.
Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.
Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.
Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.
AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.
If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.
{{ title }}