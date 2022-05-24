'RG Game, Seat & Match': First Roland-Garros NFT collection – Roland-Garros – The 2022 Roland-Garros Tournament official site – Roland-Garros

Ads





Roland-Garros is inaugurating a virtual Court Philippe-Chatrier and launching its first ever collection of NFTs entitled ‘RG Game, Seat & Match’ on the Polygon blockchain.

For the 2022 edition of the tournament, Roland-Garros is making a first foray into the universe of NFTs with the release of a unique collection of seats located in the lower stand of a virtual Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans can now be part of a whole new community and enjoy exclusive benefits!

The FFT and Roland-Garros are innovating again today by offering a unique web3 experience. A pioneer in the organization of eTennis competitions since 2018, Roland-Garros demonstrates every year its ability to innovate by mixing traditional sports and digital media. The Grand Slam tournament wants to use blockchain technology to shape its future by bringing the tournament’s sports fans and the Web3 community together.

On May 22nd, Roland-Garros will inaugurate the virtual Philippe-Chatrier court and launch its first collection of NFTs: “RG Game, Seat & Match” on the Polygon blockchain. This initiative is both the first club bringing fans of the tournament and Web3 community together thanks to blockchain technology and our collection of 5,000 NFTs representing a virtual numbered seat on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

An opportunity for fans to join a unique community and benefit from exclusive perks!



Already highly developed in the art world, NFTs have widely spread in the sports universe for several months. As a reminder, an NFT (non-fungible token) is by definition unique and non-exchangeable. It is an unfalsifiable digital certificate of authenticity referenced in the blockchain, a kind of large-scale account book accessible worldwide and which allows to keep track of all transactions made. Attached to a digital work, an NFT makes it possible to know which is the original among the many copies that can circulate digitally.

But beyond being the owner of a unique object, owning an NFT also allows to belong to a community and thus interact with other members, and to have access to prizes and other events. Thus, fans of Roland-Garros and of tennis in general will be able to develop a new relationship with the Parisian Grand Slam thanks to “RG Game, Seat & Match”.

The “RG Game, Seat & Match” NFT will allow every buyer to be the owner of a uniquely designed asset, to access the virtual Philippe-Chatrier court and to join the Roland-Garros fan community. The “RG Game, Seat & Match” platform is accessible from any browser at: https://club.rolandgarros.com/

To generate a unique NFT, four features can differ: seat design, frame, number and background.

Thanks to “RG Game, Seat & Match”, the NFT holders get a numbered seat on a virtual 3D reproduction of the Philippe-Chatrier court. This seat allows them to support their favourite players by changing the colour of their seat, to interact with the community of fans, but also to play to win exceptional perks.

For example, the 55 physical match balls played on Center Court (from the first rounds to the finals) will be given to the community of NFT holders thanks to statistics that will determine the winning seat number. For each match, an algorithm will be used to determine the lucky NFT holder based on pre-determined combinations of stats.

Community members will also be rewarded by participating in animations to win unique experiences such as VIP tickets for the 2023 tournament!

