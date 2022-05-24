Can Gnox (GNOX) surpass 10x like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)? | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Gnox currently in its presale phase looks primed to become the next explosive gainer. Those who have been in the cryptocurrency sphere and those beyond it will likely have heard of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Commonly referred to as meme coins these two projects delivered returns that shocked the world and forced people to take these ‘meme coins’ seriously. Gnox is giving the signals that it will follow in their footsteps and be the next crypto to offer insane returns.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin was initially created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus in 2013. This coin has experienced an insane ride and many investors saw eyewatering gains on their investments. Inspired by the popular doge meme this coin currently has a market cap north of $11 billion. Most people will remember Elon Musk tweeting about the coin in 2020 and causing the markets to go into overdrive with the price ‘mooning’. A $100 investment in January 2021 would have yielded investors close to $16,000 if sold at the peak in May 2021. An outrageous return of over 15,000%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu was launched in 2020 by a mysterious figure known only as Ryoshi and this person/ entity went on to change the lives of investors globally. It was designed to rival Dogecoin and became known as the doge killer. It has a current market cap of $6 billion. The success of Dogecoin led to the creation of hundreds of copies and dog-inspired coins but Shiba Inu has been by far the most successful. The success of this coin was primarily driven by the ‘Shiba Army’ who are the supporters of this token who made continuous campaigns across social media promoting this coin and caused the price to rocket. A $100 investment in early September 2021 would have yielded investors more than $1600 if sold at the peak in October 2021. A return of more than 1600% in just over a month.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox has garnished masses of attention currently in its pre-sale phase and is one of the hyped projects slated for launch in Q2 of 2022. Gnox is the first runner of a new wave of reflection tokens. The success of this project is already leading to copycat projects despite it not even having launched. Gnox offers yield farming as a service and implements buy and sell taxes to support this ambition. It is the first project that allows token holders to generate passive income from an ever-increasing treasury which is funded by the buy and sell taxes and then put to work within DeFi protocols. It is the first protocol with a treasury tailor-made to work for its investors. Gnox gives every investor, be they ordinary or institutional, exposure to the most exciting and profitable yield earning opportunities within the DeFi space and reflects the profits to token holders. Who knows what price action they will see but it is certainly not one to miss.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://Gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io



For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source