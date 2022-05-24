Is An Apple Stock Split Likely In 2022? (AAPL) – Seeking Alpha

Ads

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

As everyone knows, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had an enormous increase in share price over the last 10 years. At a current price of about $173 (as of Feb 15, 2022), the question naturally arises could or should AAPL do a stock split to get the price down to what many investors would consider more reasonable?

Below is a chart of Apple’s stock price over the last 10 years adjusted for stock splits.

I have marked four items that give some hint about Apple’s possibility of splitting their stock.

As the price has soared more than eight times over the last 10 years (not including dividends) from $21 to almost $173 and volume has dropped appreciably. This is, of course, to be expected as the price rises fewer shares are purchased for a given amount of investment dollars.

Also, note the red circles which indicates that Apple has done two splits in the last 10 years and a total of five going back to 1987 so this is not a new concept for Apple to consider.

But what was the price before the split? The website Macrotrends tracks this data as shown below.

So in the last two splits, AAPL appears to have wanted to bring the price down to about $100. With a current price in the $170’s range a split along previous lines does not seem imminent.

Based upon the above facts it would seem unlikely that Apple would initiate a split at this point in time, based upon the current price and the history of the previous split.

In addition, the tech market, in general, seems to be at best in the doldrums and at worst in the beginnings of perhaps a long-term slump. This can be seen in two charts the first of Apple itself which shows a 6% price slump just since January 3, 2022 and on decreasing volume.

And it’s not just Apple in a vacuum either as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is down 10% since early November, 2021. In other words, if the market is slowing down or even reversing itself over the medium term, is now a good time for a stock split?

I think the answer is an easy “no”.

If we look at Apple’s price one month before the split (August 1, 2020) to one month after the split (September 30, 2020) we can see there was an immediate positive action that did not last long followed by a drop over the next 15 days or so. Note the prices are adjusted for the split.

Looking at it on that two month scale, it appears things returned to normal about 30 days after the split.

Looking on a longer scale from one month after the split up until now, we can see a rather steady increase in share price until about January of 2022. The red box shows that since then the price has stagnated in a range perhaps indicating another reason not to split the stock in 2022 unless there is a big price outbreak upwards.

At this point in the 5-year investment cycle, you need to check for items that might negatively affect Apple in the future.

The list is long.

1. Since the first of the year Apple’s price is down 6%.

2. The seemingly never ending chip shortages may have a negative affect on Apple’s production and subsequently it’s revenues and profits in a negative manner.

3. The market’s long-term trend up is due for a reset sometime sooner rather than later.

4. Inflation does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

5. Apple’s potential venture into the automobile market in competition with Tesla et al, may have a negative or positive effect on the price depending upon how the market sees it. That presents another uncertainty in the investment calculus and it is one that would make me take caution.

One of the well known positives for being an Apple investor is their long record of stock buybacks beginning in 2012. The share count has dropped by 36% since then from 25.6 billion in 2012 to 16.9 billion at the end of 2021. The buybacks have had a much more dramatic effect on the stock price than splits so in my opinion buybacks are the key metric.

Since January 1, 2022 there have been 38 articles written on Seeking Alpha about Apple and only six have Sell recommendations and 20 have had Buy recommendations.

Apple’s stock market performance is long and extremely positive, but at this point in time I have Apple as a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

