Enjoy a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for just $50 – New York Post

Ads

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.

Though technology has certainly changed over the last few decades, there is one constant when it comes to your trust in computers: Microsoft Office. It’s been with you since you did your homework on that super old desktop in 1998 and continues to make life easier as you work from home on your sleek laptop. It’s hard to be productive without this go-to fleet of programs, as they’re a must-have for getting things done.

If you’ve recently purchased a brand new computer or just are in desperate need of access to Word or Excel, now is the perfect time to make them yours again. Right now you can score a lifetime license for one computer to Microsoft Office Home & Business for either Mac or Windows for just $49.99 — that’s 85% off what all of the programs would cost you individually, making them less than $10 each.



How many times have you downloaded an attachment, only to realize you really need a Microsoft Office project? With a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business, you’ll be permanently upgrading your computer with access to six important staples: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote. They’re vital for work, school or play, helping you get your to-do list done seamlessly.

Available for both Mac or Windows computers, simply pick your preferred system and purchase this insane deal. Once you buy it, there’s an instant delivery and download, giving you access to the software license keys and download links instantly. And if you ever have any issues, you can count on the free customer service that comes with it to help you out anytime.

Outfit your computer with this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business, available now for both Mac or Windows for just $49.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Share Selection

source