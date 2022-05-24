Shiba Inu Regains $0.00003, May Reach New ATH, Says US Senate Candidate Shannon Bray – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Shannon Bray a 2022 U.S. Senate candidate says now that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD meme cryptocurrency has recaptured the $0.00003 zone, it may soon reach a new all-time high.

What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, Bray urged the SHIB army to "make some noise" to drive the coin up 20% on Friday, which didn't happen. Although, on Saturday, SHIB spike up past $0.000034, an increase of over 22% according to CoinMarketCap.

Bray changed the background image on his Twitter profile to a photo of the Shiba Inu token logo smoking a cigar. He's a U.S. Navy veteran and is running as a Libertarian for the North Carolina Senate seat being vacated by Senator Richard Burr.

What's Next: If SHIB manages to climb above the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level, it could surge to $0.00005124.

According to reports, if selling pressure arises, it may fall toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.00002372, which corresponds to the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD app's rival, Public, has listed SHIB, and real estate agency Candoli Propiedades now accepts the cryptocurrency.

Some crypto analysts believe Robinhood will list SHIB in the coming months, as the online broker is set to unveil a crypto wallet. As of Saturday over 290,000 people have signed a change.org petition asking Robinhood to list Shiba Inu. Supporters of SHIB are hoping to push the price as high as $0.01 in the long term.

