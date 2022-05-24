Windows 11 is adding support for Android apps and the Amazon Appstore in five new countries – 9to5Google

Ads

Since the beginning of 2022, more Android apps have come to Windows 11 via the Amazon Appstore preview. This app marketplace allows Windows 11 users to experience Android apps right from their PC. Now, that functionality of Windows 11 is expanding to five new countries.



While we’re all familiar with the Google Play Store, you might be less familiar with the marketplace on Windows 11 that houses Android apps. That marketplace is the Amazon Appstore, and it holds well over 1,000 Android apps available to play and use on Windows 11 machines. Downloading Android apps on Windows computers is surprisingly pretty straightforward and easy to do, which makes it a cool new function of Microsoft’s latest OS.

One major drawback to this service was availability. Since the Amazon Appstore was a newcomer to Windows, when it launched in a limited capacity, it was only available to those in the United States. That looks to be changing now with Microsoft expanding support for the Amazon Appstore to several new regions. In a blog post, the company detailed that the preview of the Amazon Appstore would be expanding to five new countries in particular:

This new support doesn’t have a definitive release date per region. Microsoft has only announced that these countries would be seeing availability “by the end of the year.”

It’s important to keep in mind that Windows 11 is still relatively young and has a lot of quirks that need to be worked out, though most have been remedied at this point. Additionally, the Amazon Appstore is still in its “preview” phase, meaning the program is not complete in any capacity. We hope to see more regions gain support from the Amazon Appstore as well as more Android apps come to the Windows 11 marketplace.

