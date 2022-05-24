Highlights May 20: Major cryptos in the green, KNC outperforms the rest – CoinJournal

Ads

The crypto market as a whole is bullish with most top 100 coins in the green at the time of writing.

Bitcoin didn’t have much to be happy about on Thursday. The largest cryptocurrency was fighting to remain above $30,000, way below where it was trading less than a month ago.

The flagship cryptocurrency is doing well today, as are other major altcoins. It was recently changing hands at around $30,200, up almost 4% over the past 24 hours. The increase is mirrored by Ethereum, which rose a little more than 3.5% today.

Most other cryptos registered gains as buyers continue to opt for market cap leaders over smaller, riskier ones. Solana, XRP, Cardano, and Polygon have all registered gains.

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similarly bullish, with most coins adding 3-8% to their value. Notable standouts include Cosmos and Kadena, both up 12%, the latter reversing recent losses.

Cosmos just announced a $GNOT airdrop for holders or stakers of its native token ATOM. GNOT is the native coin of GNO Land, a platform for interoperable concurrent smart contracts that scale.

In what looks like market support for privacy coins, Monero and zCash have each added 11% to their value.

Zilliqa is rallying, up 10% and counting after making an important announcement yesterday. The ecosystem launched a Web3 Alliance, which will identify promising cross-vertical projects and arrange introductions that lead to an investment.

Kyber Network Crystal‘s KNC token is easily the biggest winner of the day and the week with gains of 27% resp. 78%. It announced an exciting giveaway today and enjoys the overall trust of investors.

On the losing side, Curve DAO Token and Convex Finance both dropped, by 11% resp. 4%. Convex Finance is a DeFi protocol that allows Curve liquidity providers to earn a share of trading fees on Curve without staking liquidity there.

TerraUSD’s losses are tapering off. Today, it’s only down by 7%. Its losses for the week stood at 49% at the time of writing.

The biggest winner today is Neko Coin (NEKOS), a community-focused, decentralized cryptocurrency with instant rewards for holders. All fees go back into the ecosystem.

Neko Coin focuses on supporting charities to help stray cats find shelter and care. The token has gained 1,950% today.

