'Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' Can Now Be Downloaded on iOS and Android Ahead of Servers Going Live Tomorrow – TouchArcade – Touch Arcade

Mobile MMORPG Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (Free) from Netmarble and Level-5 was recently announced to release globally on May 25th following pre-registrations and pre-orders go live. If you missed the announcement, it is also releasing for PC. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has just started rolling out worldwide on iOS and Android to let players pre-download ahead of the game’s full launch on May 25th. The in-game client lets you adjust the frame rate from 20 to 50, resolution scaling, and more with advanced options letting you adjust anti-aliasing, draw distance, and a lot more. I’m actually surprised to see such an in-depth graphics settings menu in a game like this, but it is a welcome addition. Watch the newest Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds trailer below:

If you’d like to play Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds at launch, you can pre-download it on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here. After the initial store download, you will need to download about 3GB more on iOS at least so keep that in mind if you plan on playing. Pre-registrations on the App Store and Google Play will get the Explorer Outfit through the mailbox in-game. The Catarumpus Hat and a Special Title will be given through redeemable codes to those who join the Discord server when the game launches. Check out the official English website here and official Facebook page for the upcoming release here. Have you played both Ni No Kuni games on any platform yet and are you looking forward to the global release of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds tomorrow on iOS, Android, and PC?

