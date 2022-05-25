The entry-level Apple iPad could finally be getting a redesign in 2023 – Notebookcheck.net

The entry-level iPad is well overdue an overhaul, with Apple continuing to rely on an outdated design. Like the iPhone SE, the iPad (9th Gen) has the same design as its predecessor, which Apple introduced with the iPad (7th Gen). Accordingly, the iPad (9th Gen) has a 10.2-inch display that resolves at 2,160 x 1,620 pixels, yielding a 264 PPI. In comparison, Apple equips the iPad Air 5 with a 10.9-inch panel that has a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution but also a 264 PPI pixel density.
According to Ross Young, Apple is planning to release a larger basic iPad, although its display will remain shy of 11-inches. Unfortunately, Young has not elaborated on what size the entry-level iPad will reach. However, he suggests that the design will not debut until 2023 at the earliest. Hence, it seems likely that Young is referring to the 11th generation model, if Apple continues to release new cheaper iPads yearly.
By the sounds of it, Apple will release the iPad (10th Gen) this year with an unchanged design. Typically, the company refreshes the iPad in September alongside new flagship iPhones. Based on past iPad releases, the iPad (10th Gen) will arrive with the A14 Bionic, not last year’s A15 Bionic. Instead, Apple may reserve the A15 Bionic for the redesigned iPad (11th Gen), which would not land until Apple reveals the iPhone 15 series.
DSCC via iMore, Marek Levák – Image credit
The entry-level Apple iPad could finally be getting a redesign in 2023
