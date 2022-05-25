Netflix Top 10: ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Jumps to No. 1 as ‘Stranger Things’ Returns Ahead of Season 4 – Variety

Ads

By Jennifer Maas

TV Business Writer

“The Lincoln Lawyer” moved to No. 1 on Netflix’s list of top English-language titles for the week of May 16-22, its first full week after premiering May 13. Meanwhile, the first season of “Stranger Things” showed up in 10th place as viewers looked to catch up before “Stranger Things 4” debuts Friday.

Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows ​Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The David E. Kelley-produced show is based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, with the first season following the second book, “The Brass Verdict.”

The series also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson.

Just behind “Lincoln Lawyer,” which had 108 million hours viewed per Netflix’s Top 10 list, was the previous week’s first-place English-language series, “Ozark” Season 4, with 31 million hours watched. At No. 3 was “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib,” followed, in order, by “The Circle” Season 4, “Bling Empire” Season 2, “Love Death & Robots” Volume 3, “Bridgerton” Season 2, “Workin’ Moms” Season 6 and “Savage Beauty” Season 1.

“Stranger Things” Season 1 rounded out the Top 10 list with 9.5 million minutes watched the week before the May 27 premiere of Season 4.

On the non-English-language side, “Who Killed Sara?” Season 3 took the first-place position with 46.6 million hours watched in its first five days. In second was “Welcome to Eden” Season 1 with 28.7 million.

For films, Rebel Wilson’s “Senior Year” was No. 1 with 62.4 million hours watched and “A Perfect Pairing” was runner-up with 33 million. Looking at non-English-language movies, “Toscana” took the top slot with 14.8 million hours and “The Perfect Family” was No. 2 with 14.4 million.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of May 16-22 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.









