Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Alphabet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today – Benzinga – Benzinga

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In GOOGL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.38 shares of Alphabet at the time with $1,000. This investment in GOOGL would have produced an average annual return of 24.96%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion.



If you had invested $1,000 in Alphabet you would have approximately $9,209.78 today.

Finally — what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

