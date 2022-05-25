storm® RECORDER Certified By Microsoft Teams For Compliant Recording – Directors Club Newswire

Ads

Leading cloud communications and contact centre technology provider, Content Guru, announced that its cutting-edge recording solution storm® RECORDERTM has met the qualification criteria for the Microsoft Teams Policy-Based Recording Certification Program.



To achieve this certification, RECORDER met all SaaS-based (Software as a Service), security and compliance requirements for recording, as well as all of Microsoft’s functional use-case criteria. RECORDER is widely used by organizations in highly-regulated and safety critical industries to ensure complete compliance with industry regulations such as Dodd Frank and MiFID II. Trusted by major organizations across the world for their most business-critical applications, storm RECORDER is the first solution of its kind to be chosen for Blue Light emergency services communications.

Content Guru was among the first of the Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) providers to be certified for the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center Certification Program. Content Guru’s storm solution integrates seamlessly with Teams, enabling an organization’s ‘front-office’ contact centre users to seamlessly transfer callers through storm to ‘back-office’ subject matter experts on Teams. Live availability status gives external-facing frontline staff full visibility of their internal-facing colleagues, with real-time presence synchronization across both environments. The process works equally effectively in the opposite direction for a seamless, unified organization.

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of Content Guru, commented: “We are delighted to see storm RECORDER accepted onto this programme, as it demonstrates the work our engineers have put in to deliver bulletproof compliance for all our products. We recently released cutting-edge new features for RECORDER, including an even more intuitive interface and stereo recording, to ensure our customers can leverage the most secure and effective recording solution on the market.”

About Content Guru

A leader in cloud communications technology, Content Guru supplies mission-critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions to hundreds of large organisations across the globe.

Content Guru’s cloud-native omnichannel solution, storm®, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in markets ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Sodexo, NHS England, Serco and G4S.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/

source